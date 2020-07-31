Advertisement

ND Department of Health ensures COVID-19 positives quarantine

By Morgan Benth
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People across the U.S. are getting into trouble with authorities for leaving quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. But, how exactly do state health departments monitor someone quarantining?

Detained for breaking quarantine, that’s what a father and son experienced in Hawaii this week.

But, North Dakota Department of Health leaders said people who’ve tested positive in our state have been fairly compliant.

“They stay home and they know what they’re supposed to do. But what we do see is individuals who’re close contacts that we want to quarantine, they’re feeling good and it’s difficult,” said Division of Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger.

Kruger said they do allow those close contacts to go to work if they’re an essential worker, have no symptoms, and wear a mask while on the job.

Those who must quarantine receive surveys that must be filled out every single day.

“They’ll complete the survey each day and if they stop filling it out or if they indicate they’ve developed symptoms, then that indicates to our contact tracing team to follow up with them,” said epidemiologist Levi Schlosser.

If an individual fails to return their daily survey, the health department reaches out to ensure they’re still isolating.

“Whether it’s a text message, or an email, or a phone call, we follow-up with those individuals on a daily basis just to see how they’re doing,” said Kruger.

State health leaders said they have yet to come across a COVID-19 positive person refusing to quarantine.

The state health department said quarantine periods for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals is either ten days since they’ve had symptoms or ten days since the last positive test.

