Minot student-athlete awarded for community service

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) – A pair of Minot-area organizations honored a recent high school grad for her work in the community.

A Prairie Grit track meet took a surprising turn for one of its volunteers.

“I had, completely no idea,” said former Minot High student Landry Maragos

Maragos volunteers for more than half a dozen programs and organizations. Her friends and family surprised her Thursday, and they were joined by United Community Bank and Scheels, who presented her with a $500 gift card and $1,000 for the Minot High Softball team.

"My older siblings have always helped me out and I've just really carried it along and just the feeling of seeing someone else happy and tier face just, all the worth it," said Maragos.

Landry's softball coach Gerard Cederstrom secretly worked with her family to nominate her.

“She’s just a great kid, great inspiration, she’s a great role model. She just tells people ’ go out in your community, there’s time to do it,” said Cederstrom.

Team members at United Community Bank team member Jennifer Hubrig said they plan to award a total of four athletes by the end of the year.

"We really just look for that story of somebody who has either overcome a big hurdle or gone above and beyond or does something really unique in our community and that's were Landry fits in perfect," said Hubrig.

Coming together to celebrate an exceptional young student-athlete in an exceptional way.

Maragos will study and play softball at Concordia College in Minnesota.

Bridger Pulver of Stanley received the first honor from UCB and Scheels back in May.

Anyone interested in nominating a local athlete can do so on the United Community bank website or by picking up a paper application at the Minot Scheels and United Community Bank locations.

You can learn more about the program here: https://www.ucbnd.bank/communityconnection/athlete/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.