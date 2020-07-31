County by County 7/30

MINOT, N.D.- We start our County by County segment in Benson County, where the JT Rice North Dakota Pilots for Christ will hold is eighth annual golf ball drop.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and will wrap up at 3 p.m. at the Maddock Municipal Airport.

The event is for all ages.

There be a free sack lunch and prizes for the closest golf balls to the target.

Due to the pandemic, they will not be giving plane or helicopter rides and encourage masks and social distancing.

Going to McHenry County, the county commissioners will meet at the beginning of next week.

The meeting will take place Aug. 4 at 9:00 a.m. in the commissioners room at the McHenry Courthouse.

During the meeting, they will go over the SIRN 2020 project, the Bachmeier approach, and the Preliminary Budget approval.

In Ward County, The Historical Society will hold a two day antique car and tractor show.

The Ward County Historical Society will kick off the event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pioneer Village Museum in Burlington.

There will be a flea market and many food vendors.

The proceeds will go back to the Pioneer Museum.

Heading south to Mclean County, a phone scam is making the rounds.

The scammers claim to be from Otter Tail Power telling the victim that their power will be turned off.

They request funds through pre-paid gift cards.

Police are telling residents to be cautious and never provide funds over the phone.

