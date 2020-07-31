Advertisement

Burleigh County Senior Center waits to open for dining despite governors guidance

Meal site
Meal site(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County Senior Center administrators have decided to wait to open up for dining, despite Governor Burgum’s plan for reopening senior meal sites.

The center has been serving drive-thru to-go meals since the start of the pandemic and will continue to do that until further notice, but the staff said they are hoping to open partially in September or October for some inside socially-distant activities if COVID-19 cases level off.

"This age group specifically needs to be really careful about going out and about in the community, make sure they're social distancing, make sure they got that mask on, be careful of where you go," said Executive Director, Renee Kipp.

On average, the Burleigh County Senior Center serves about 500 meals a day and overall Kipp said they’ve seen a 34% jump in meals distributed compared to this time last year.

