Bismarck Public School bus drivers, monitors, students required to wear mask on bus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If students return to blue-green, face-to-face instruction, buses would operate at full capacity, but drivers will be cleaning areas students are most likely to touch after every route.

Masks will also be will required for drivers, monitors and students.

If students return in the yellow hybrid stage, there will be increased cleaning throughout the day and fewer students allowed on the buses.

If students move to orange-red, or strictly distance learning, bus routes will be canceled, except for eligible students in special education.

"We do have the technology and our routing software to make the decisions and do the proper routing if we go from blue-green to yellow back to blue-green," said Transportation Coordinator, Jason Schafer.

Schafer said once they receive a recommendation from the board they will communicate that to all families registered for transportation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.