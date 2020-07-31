Bismarck Public School Board unanimously approves draft plan to return to school
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After presentations from multiple people, the Bismarck School Board approved a draft plan to return to school. As of now students would return August 31st.
Bismarck schools will use a color coded system and enter the year under blue-green. That means students will primarily use face to face instruction with option to use distance learning.
The other colors are yellow, which is a hybrid mode of instruction. Orange-red which is online blended instruction.
