Bismarck Public School Board unanimously approves draft plan to return to school

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After presentations from multiple people, the Bismarck School Board approved a draft plan to return to school. As of now students would return August 31st.

Bismarck schools will use a color coded system and enter the year under blue-green. That means students will primarily use face to face instruction with option to use distance learning.

The other colors are yellow, which is a hybrid mode of instruction. Orange-red which is online blended instruction.

