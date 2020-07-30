Williams County District No. 8 school board discusses reopening

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williams County District No. 8 school board discussed restart plans during their meeting Wednesday night, with an emphasis on getting as close to normal as possible.

However, if a case is discovered in one school, the entire district would move to distance learning. Superintendent David Goetz says this is due to shared transportation between schools.

The district will use five color-coded phases, which are based on the need for masks. The district’s plan also includes temperature checks of students.

“In the best of all situations, we still can’t be perfect. We have to understand that something is going to happen and that we just have to roll with it and make adjustments the best we can,” said Goetz.

The district will provide face shields for all students. If distance learning is necessary, parents with poor internet service are asked to contact the district.

School board members say they plan to post the unofficial restart plan to their website on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.