Two found deceased at Tioga farmstead, no foul play suspected

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williams County Sheriff's Office reported two people have been found deceased in their home on Tuesday.

Police say they responded to a report of deceased individuals at a farmstead located north of Tioga.

There they say they found the bodies of a 78-year-old male and a 79-year-old female.

Police say they didn’t find anything suspicious, and don’t suspect foul play. No additional information is available at this time.

