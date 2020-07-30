Advertisement

Rally in Minot for HEROES Act as Congressional recess approaches

Demonstrators gathered outside the office of Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, Wednesday afternoon to urge him to pass the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act before the Congressional recess.
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - Demonstrators gathered outside the office of Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, Wednesday afternoon to urge him to pass the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act—also known as the HEROES Act—before the Congressional recess.

The CARES Act helped to grant aid across the country back in March, but now as the help comes to an end, some say they are still in need.

The act would call for a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks, and similar unemployment benefits to the CARES Act, including the extra $600 payment for those not working.

“I’m here to be a voice for the people who are losing their housing and who don’t know how they are going to pay their rent,” said Tracey L Wilkie, a supporter of unions and the HEROES Act.

Members of the AFL-CIO labor union gathered Wednesday in Minot. They said it's important the bill is passed now because some of the CARES Act protections are set to expire Friday.

“That extra $600 a month have done a lot for the North Dakota economy, and I am afraid when it goes away there are going to be some detrimental effects to the economy,” said Landis Larson, the North Dakota ALF-CIO President.

The HEROES act would cost $3 trillion. Earlier this week the GOP proposed the $1 trillion HEALS Act with some similar benefits, that Sen. Hoeven said he would support.

He released a statement to Your News Leader saying in part:

“The Senate is working on the next phase of COVID-19 response legislation, and to ensure that this fourth round of aid provides for needs related to COVID-19 and does so in a targeted way.

To this end, the Senate's Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection, and Schools (HEALS) Act continues the bonus unemployment payment at $200 per week until states can establish a system that covers 70 percent of individuals' wages."

The HEALS Act will also grant another $1,200 round of stimulus money to individuals with a gross adjusted income of $75,000, and $150,000 for married couples, according to CNBC.

The Senate goes into recess Aug. 7. Similar rallies across the state are in the works leading up to that date.

