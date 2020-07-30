President Trump suggests delaying November election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Donald Trump suggested postponing election day in a tweet sent out the morning of July 30.

He stated, “with universal mail-in voting, 2020 will be the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history.”

But North Dakota lawmakers seem to disagree.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., called the tweet a distraction, saying "I read it. I laughed. I thought this is going to consume a lot of people, except real people… I long ago stopped being surprised by the things he does that other presidents wouldn't have done."

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Cramer both agreed in the fact that they “don’t believe the election should be delayed.”

Ultimately, the constitution gives Congress, not the president, the authority to set the general election date.

