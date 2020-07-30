Advertisement

Parent, teacher survey results for Minot Public Schools return

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Full-time, in-person learning for students of Minot Public Schools is the top “first choice” for both parents and teachers in the district, a recent survey indicates.

More than 3,900 parents, and 766 MPS staff members, including 440 teachers, filled out the survey this month. The survey addressed how students in Minot should start the year and what safety precautions families and educators want emphasized.

Of parents who filled out the survey, for their first choice for back-to-school, more than half of all voters said they would pick full-time in-person learning.

Meanwhile, 28.5 percent of parents who voted said a hybrid model was their first pick. Just over 19 percent said distance learning was their top choice.

For teachers, the numbers were a little more spread out, but full-time in-person was still the top vote-getter with just under 44 percent. The hybrid model came in second at 36.7 percent. Distance learning came in third with 19.6

percent.

The full results of the survey from Assistant Superintendent Kim Slotsve are attached to this story.

MPS Parent Survey
MPS Parent Survey(Kim Slotsve / Minot Public Schools)
MPS Staff Survey
MPS Staff Survey(Kim Slotsve / Minot Public Schools)

