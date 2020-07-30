Advertisement

ND Tourism and National Sunflower Association create map of sunflower fields in bloom

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BALDWIN, N.D. - Sunflower fields are starting to bloom across the state. USDA reports more than 20% of the sunflower crop in North Dakota is blooming.

If you’re hoping to snap a picture of one of the beautiful yellow heads, there is a map that can help you find one near you.

“Sunflowers are pretty cool. I’m kind of proud of them,” said Clark Coleman, a sunflower producer near Baldwin.

This is just one of Clark Coleman’s many sunflower fields. This sunflower field just north of Bismarck on Highway 83 is just about to burst out in full bloom.

“It’s a pretty cool thing,” said Coleman. “It only lasts a couple weeks out of the year and we have a lot of sunflower fields in North Dakota.”

Coleman hopes you’ll stop and check it out, even take a picture. This is one of several stops on the 2020 Sunflower Map, put together by North Dakota Tourism and the National Sunflower Association.

This is the second year they’ve put together the map. This year’s map features fields from Wyndmere to Ray, Cannonball to Mohall, and several around the Bismarck and Mandan area.

“It’s a tool people were excited to happen in 2020 after only happening for one year,” said Alicia Jolliffe, social strategist for the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

Coleman hopes the map will serve as a guide for those who want to learn more about sunflower, and about agriculture in general.

“It’s so important for city people or non-agriculture people to understand where their food comes from and to see how it’s done in big volumes,” said Coleman.

A lesson you’re encouraged to learn with a visit to a field like this.

You can find the map at ndtourism.com.

All of the fields are just off of state or county highways.

A reminder – look but don’t touch. That’s not only for your safety – you don’t know how recently the field has been sprayed – but also to protect the plants, which are, after all, the farmers’ livelihood.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

