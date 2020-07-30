Morton County expects tax cut

MANDAN N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County held another round of budget talks this week, and came to a budget estimate of almost $25 million. That’s a decrease from last year, but balancing next year’s budget might not be as easy.

Projects like Little Heart River flood control improvements are moving forward, and Morton residents are still looking at a cut of about 3.9% in taxes from the county or nearly half a million dollars. That drop isn’t as steep as it could be.

”It’s just a smoothing, keep more reserves so there’s not a big spike next year, because as we’ve heard from our department heads some of the cuts they made are a one-year type of cut. Super concerned about revenues next year as well,” said chairman, Cody Schultz.

Commissioners said state funding for 2021 is questionable so a reserve of half a million can help fill budget potholes.

”Right now we look pretty good, but just so all of the department heads and everybody else understands is that even though we approve the preliminary budget that doesn’t mean that their budgets are approved,” said commissioner, Bruce Strinden.

After the preliminary budget is approved commissioners can still reduce or shuffle money, it just prevents them from increasing how much is levied after that.

