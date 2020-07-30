Advertisement

Morton County expects tax cut

Morton county
Morton county(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County held another round of budget talks this week, and came to a budget estimate of almost $25 million. That’s a decrease from last year, but balancing next year’s budget might not be as easy.

Projects like Little Heart River flood control improvements are moving forward, and Morton residents are still looking at a cut of about 3.9% in taxes from the county or nearly half a million dollars. That drop isn’t as steep as it could be.

”It’s just a smoothing, keep more reserves so there’s not a big spike next year, because as we’ve heard from our department heads some of the cuts they made are a one-year type of cut. Super concerned about revenues next year as well,” said chairman, Cody Schultz.

Commissioners said state funding for 2021 is questionable so a reserve of half a million can help fill budget potholes.

”Right now we look pretty good, but just so all of the department heads and everybody else understands is that even though we approve the preliminary budget that doesn’t mean that their budgets are approved,” said commissioner, Bruce Strinden.

After the preliminary budget is approved commissioners can still reduce or shuffle money, it just prevents them from increasing how much is levied after that.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

County by County 7/30

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
We start our County by County segment in Benson County, where the JT Rice North Dakota Pilots for Christ will hold is eighth annual golf ball drop.

News

Minot State University to implement face covering requirement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
It will be required for all indoor areas.

News

President Trump suggests delaying November election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Donald Trump suggested postponing election day in a tweet sent out the morning of July 30.

News

Medical Minute: First District Health Unit’s COVID-19 policies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
First District Health Unit in Minot will continue with its COVID-19 policies for now.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
The coronavirus pandemic sent the U.S. economy plunging by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate last quarter and is still inflicting damage across the country, squeezing already struggling businesses and forcing a wave of layoffs that shows no sign of abating.

News

Bismarck man survives crash by seconds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
One Bismarck man is counting his blessings, after a driver totaled the trailer he had been standing in seconds before it was hit.

News

ND Tourism and National Sunflower Association create map of sunflower fields in bloom

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Sunflower fields are starting to bloom across the state. USDA reports more than 20% of the sunflower crop in North Dakota is blooming.

News

Man accused of robbing victims and assaulting police officers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Bismarck police say a 29-year-old was arrested Tuesday for robbing a man at knife point and assaulting officers.

News

Local business speaks on aluminum can shortage amid pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The aluminum shortage sweeping the nation is hitting home for some businesses in Magic City.

News

Cottonwood Park expansion complete

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
After over a year of work, Cottonwood Park is finally done and ready to host the first softball tournaments on its newly expanded grounds.