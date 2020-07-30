Minot State University to implement face covering requirement

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR)- Minot State University is joining other colleges and universities across the country in requiring face coverings for this fall semester.

Effective Aug. 17, anyone attending or visiting the campus has to wear a mask.

It will be required for all indoor areas.

Students will be given two reusable masks at the beginning of the year from the school.

