Minot Police celebrates retirement, pair of promotions

Minot Police badge
Minot Police badge(KFYR-TV)
By Tommy McTague
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Police Department on Tuesday honored a longtime member of its ranks on his retirement, and celebrated a pair of promotions.

Lt. Scot Redding retired, after serving in the police force for more than 30 years.

He also served in Iraq from June 2007 to May 2008.

He played an important role in developing the current personal protection equipment for our current officers.

Sgt. Darren Dyke was promoted to lieutenant.

Dyke has been with the department since 1998.

In 2015 he was appointed to be the lead firearms instructor.

He will transition into the department's night shift commander.

Officer Cole Strandemo was also promoted to sergeant.

Strandemo has served since 2011.

In 2016 he joined the Investigations Division and worked as a detective.

He currently serves on the SWAT team and Minot bike patrol.

