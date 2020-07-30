Medical Minute: First District Health Unit’s COVID-19 policies

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) – First District Health Unit in Minot will continue with its COVID-19 policies for now.

If you have visited First District Health Unit in Minot in the past few months you might have noticed some changes put in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Lisa Clute with First District said patients understand why the building is only accessible by appointment.

“We have received several comments that the public appreciates the safe guards that we have in place,” said Clute.

They also require you to answer a few screening questions before you enter the building for safety.

“It’s not to limit the service it’s to protect all the health of all those that come in to the building,” said Clute.

For now, services like immunization and STD testing are available only a few days a week, but that could change.

“Stay tuned I think we will open up those appointments to meet public demand,” said Clute.

And, anyone who enters must also wear a mask.

For more information on First District Health Unit’s policies, you’re advised to contact them by phone at (701) 852-1376.

