Man accused of robbing victims and assaulting police officers

By Julie Martin
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police say a 29-year-old was arrested Tuesday for robbing a man at knife point and assaulting officers.

Police say Troy Yazzie robbed money from a man at knife point near the south Anytime Fitness location.

When police found and arrested Yazzie, he began kicking the windows and bars in the backseat of the squad car.

According to the affidavit, when an officer tried to place more restraints on Yazzie, he kicked him in the face.

Yazzie also assaulted another Bismarck officer at the hospital where he was being medically cleared.

Officers say they found prescription pills belong to another person in Yazzie’s backpack.

Yazzie is charged with robbery, two counts of simple assult, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited drug purchase and two counts of criminal michief.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

