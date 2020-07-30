Advertisement

Local business speaks on aluminum can shortage amid pandemic

By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The aluminum shortage sweeping the nation is hitting home for some businesses in Magic City. 

Gerdau Metals Recycling and New Steel usually takes in 90 to 100,000 lbs. of aluminum a month at its Minot location. 

Lately they say that has dropped to 50,000 every other month.

They estimate the difference to be around 75 percent. 

Regional Manager Kevin Hanson told Your News Leader it could be a while before things bounce back.

“It’s going to be a while before we see everything get back in balance. I mean like years. It’s not going to happen overnight,” said Hanson.

The shortage is reportedly due to people saving and stocking cans due to the pandemic.

