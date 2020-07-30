Gov. Burgum tweets “Protect your herd…” using iconic landmarks.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New Salem Sue and Tommy the Turtle are just a few North Dakota landmarks accessorized with masks on a recent tweet from Gov. Doug Burgum.

Burgum posted the photos on his Twitter account Wednesday.

His tweet said: “Let’s go BIG on fighting COVID-19, North Dakota! Protect your herd, your flock and your community. You can make a difference: Maintain six feet of distance, wear a mask when appropriate and wash your hands often. #InThisTogetherND "

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.