Cottonwood Park expansion complete

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After over a year of work, Cottonwood Park is finally done and ready to host the first softball tournaments on its newly expanded grounds.

The expansion of Cottonwood Park includes eight softball fields including four adult fields and a youth fastpitch complex.

The public is invited to attend a dedication ceremony at the park on the Scheels Field on August 5th at 5p.m.

Following the ceremony, the park will hold its first youth and adult softball games at the complex.