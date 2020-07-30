Bismarck tables fireworks question

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission held one more discussion on putting fireworks on the ballot and tabled the issue.

There is a chance that the question would push the ballot to two pages which would cost the city tens of thousands of dollars more to mail out the ballots.

“My support and no support for fireworks is running so high against fireworks that I am really struggling with even spending the money to put this on the ballot this time around,” said commissioner Nancy Guy.

Commissioners say the question might come back next year.

