Advertisement

Bismarck tables fireworks question

Ballot
Ballot(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission held one more discussion on putting fireworks on the ballot and tabled the issue.

There is a chance that the question would push the ballot to two pages which would cost the city tens of thousands of dollars more to mail out the ballots.

“My support and no support for fireworks is running so high against fireworks that I am really struggling with even spending the money to put this on the ballot this time around,” said commissioner Nancy Guy.

Commissioners say the question might come back next year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck accepts siren bid

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Bismarck City Commissioners approved the bid for the siren control system.

News

Chippewa Downs salvages racing season amid COVID setbacks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The racing season for Chippewa Downs will continue after facing delays and setbacks due to COVID-19.

News

Some NDGOP members upholding anti-LGBTQ statements

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The North Dakota Republican Party has come under scrutiny after anti-LGBTQ statements were found in its policy platform.

News

Sanford confirms up to 3% of staff out with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
President of Sanford Health Bismarck, Dr. Michael LeBeau, confirmed that at least 60 of his employees are out with COVID-19 or exposure to COVID-19, which is roughly 3% of their workforce.

Latest News

News

iSight uses drones to assess well pad remediation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Drone-technology is making it easier for oil companies to assess the land where well pad remediation is taking place.

News

CrossFit Minot offers developmental classes for kids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
CrossFit Minot on North Hill is offering kids classes for different ages to help in development and physical preparedness.

News

Family of Williston mother and children killed in Mexico file civil suit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
The families of the nine women and children, some with Williston ties, who were shot and killed while traveling in Mexico last November have filed a lawsuit against the group they say are responsible for the deaths.

News

Funding extending for Mandan’s small businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Mandan City Commissioners extended a program which provides funding for small, locally-owned businesses.

News

Burleigh County replaces retired K-9 team

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
With the unexpected retirement of one of their Police K-9's and handlers, the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department had fill roles to fill on the street.

News

The Fed’s lower interest rates could lead to inflation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The Federal Reserve concluded its two-day meeting Wednesday. One decision made was to keep interest rates where they are to help stimulate the economy during these trying times.