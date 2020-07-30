Bismarck man survives crash by seconds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Bismarck man is counting his blessings, after a driver totaled the trailer he had been standing in seconds before it was hit.

Eduardo Artavia, the owner of A & M painting, says a Guardian Angel was watching over him.

Wednesday was another normal day for his crew, painting a home in South Bismarck. But, that day changed in a matter of seconds when Eduardo stepped out of his supplies trailer, when driver hit the back of his trailer and then went airborne into his truck.

“You know, God had a special protection over me, because five seconds before all this happened I was in the trailer,” said Artavia.

Pictures show the remains of Artivia’s business after the crash.

“The trailer was totaled and all my equipment in there that I’ve been working so hard for,” said Artavia.

After the driver struck the back of his truck, Artivia ran to help the man. Luckily, he survived the crash, too.

“I was amazed for him and myself, because we both could have been killed,” said Artavia.

Artvia, a father of two, says he was fortunate enough to return home that night.

“I can see my wife and two kids at home, so that is what I am grateful for,” said Artavia. Because the outcome could have been much different. “You see how precious life is that one second you’re here and the next you could be gone,” said Artavia.

If it wasn’t for the five seconds. The Bismarck Police Department says the crash is still under investigation.

