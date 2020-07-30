Bismarck accepts siren bid

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck City Commissioners approved the bid for the siren control system.

The low bid came from Federal Signal at $168,000 for a 2-way fully functional system. The contract includes an $8,000 annual maintenance fee, and the city plans to negotiate that down. Once the contract is signed, the company will have 90 days to get the system online.

“We have not had any system wide failures since the failure in May, and then in the last two tests we finally had success with the siren on the corner of Wachter and Reno after a year and a half of failures at that,” said Gary Stockert, emergency manager.

The weekly tests will continue until it is installed.

