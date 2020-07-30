Authorities identify deceased male found in southern Bismarck; investigation ongoing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A male found deceased on Falconer Drive in Bismarck on July 29 has been identified.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department said the man is 68-year-old Florian Keifer, of Bismarck.

Police were called to a home on Falconer Drive in south Bismarck around 7:30 Wednesday morning for an unconscious man.

Police say based on findings at the scene, as well as suspicious circumstances, an investigation has been opened into the incident. It remains open at this time. Police are asking anyone who lives in the area of Falconer Drive who may have witnessed or heard anything to call the Sheriff’s Department at 222-6651.

