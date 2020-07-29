Advertisement

Wednesday: 89 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Test Results
Test Results(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with no underlying health conditions. 

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Burleigh County - 27
  • Cass County – 10
  • Dickey County – 1
  • Foster County – 1
  • Grand Forks County – 2
  • Griggs County – 2
  • Logan County - 1
  • McHenry County - 2
  • McKenzie County – 5
  • McLean County - 1
  • Morton County – 9
  • Mountrail County – 5
  • Nelson County - 2
  • Ramsey County – 3
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Sioux County - 2
  • Stark County – 1
  • Stutsman County - 2
  • Traill County - 3
  • Ward County – 6
  • Williams County - 3

BY THE NUMBERS

300,971 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,458 total tests from yesterday)

151,083 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,037 unique individuals from yesterday)

144,856 – Total Negative (+951 unique individuals from yesterday)

6,227 – Total Positive (+89 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was discovered that previously reported cases from Cass County and Dickey County were from out of state and a case from Cass County was found to be inconclusive.  

2.6% – Daily Positivity Rate**

351 – Total Hospitalized (+8 individual from yesterday)

39 – Currently Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

5,087 – Total Recovered (+130 individuals from yesterday)

102 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

