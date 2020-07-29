WDA announces 2020 fall schedule changes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The WDA has announced some changes to the upcoming fall 2020 schedule.

For triple A football, all non-conference games are canceled, while the AA schedule remains the same.

All in season tournaments are canceled for volleyball.

There will be no non-conference matches for soccer.

Cross country and swimming and diving are limiting all invitational meets to six teams or less.

Non-conference schedules for boys tennis and girls golf are also canceled.

All postseason plans for all sports remain in place.

