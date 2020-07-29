WDA announces 2020 fall schedule changes
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The WDA has announced some changes to the upcoming fall 2020 schedule.
For triple A football, all non-conference games are canceled, while the AA schedule remains the same.
All in season tournaments are canceled for volleyball.
There will be no non-conference matches for soccer.
Cross country and swimming and diving are limiting all invitational meets to six teams or less.
Non-conference schedules for boys tennis and girls golf are also canceled.
All postseason plans for all sports remain in place.
