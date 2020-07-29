The Fed’s lower interest rates could lead to inflation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Federal Reserve concluded its two-day meeting Wednesday. One decision made was to keep interest rates where they are to help stimulate the economy during these trying times.

However, financial advisors say this might contribute to a weakened dollar.

The reserve decided to keep interest rates at near zero numbers. The hope is that the low rates lead to lower financing costs, which can encourage consumer borrowing, spending and investing. But, financial advisors say when rates are this low, it can lead to excessive economic growth followed by an inflated dollar.

“So, there is another effect of lower interest rates. You’ve got the increased buying power. But, with increased buying power, what do businesses do with their goods and services? Or people that have homes? Most of the time, home prices rise. Vehicle prices rise. So, there’s inflation on those things. What you could have paid for the same vehicle last year, may be a little bit higher this year,” said Securian Financial Services Advisor David Wald.

Wald says he believes we’ll experience inflation after the pandemic while interest rates remain low. But, he says there’s hope.

Wald says once the economy returns to normal and consumerism is back on track inflation should even out.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.