Advertisement

Some NDGOP members upholding anti-LGBTQ statements

Some NDGOP members are upholding anti-LGBTQ statements
Some NDGOP members are upholding anti-LGBTQ statements(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Republican Party has come under scrutiny after anti-LGBTQ statements were found in its policy platform.

Questions on who wrote the statements are still up in the air, but documents from 2018 could at least point us in the right direction.

The 2016 party platform was amended in 2018, and added the anti-LGBTQ statements.

This year, however, that same language passed through the committee without a second look, leaving many Republican leaders shocked and apologetic.

So far, no one has taken responsibility for introducing those statements, but the documents from 2018 show a committee that convened in Dickinson, North Dakota approved its passage.

Party members gather in separate meetings in the four corners of the state to discuss the platform.

In 2018, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric was added during the meeting the lower-left quadrant’s meeting. The committee at that time went as far as to suggest replacing all of the resolution’s previous statements with the new statements, which included language referring to LGBT practices as “infecting society at large.”

Many party leaders have since apologized for this language, including NDGOP Chairman Rick Berg who this week offered his "sincere apology for the inclusion of unacceptable, hurtful sentiments."

In efforts to reconcile with those upset with the party, the executive committee voted to publicly disavow the statements.

But while 11 members voted “yes,” three people voted not to come out against it.

I made attempts to call those no-votes, but didn't have much luck.

Vice Chairman John Trandem told us he had a reason for voting “no,” but didn’t want to disclose it to the press.

Northwest Region 1 Chairman Chuck Walen says he didn’t have time to offer in-depth comments, but says he voted “no” because he disagreed with some parts, but agreed with others.

Northeast Region 2 Chairman Paul Henderson wasn't available for comment, but meeting minutes show he challenged the vote, saying "the motion violated recent rules" and he even recommended "Chairman Berg resign if he cannot adhere to the rules."

In addition, seventeen Republicans upheld the original language, signing onto a letter saying "the resolution is not an expression of bigotry."

NDGOP leadership members involved in the matter are currently either hesitant to accept an interview, have canceled interviews, or are simply not responding.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck accepts siren bid

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Bismarck City Commissioners approved the bid for the siren control system.

News

Bismarck tables fireworks question

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
The Bismarck City Commission held one more discussion on putting fireworks on the ballot and tabled the issue.

News

Chippewa Downs salvages racing season amid COVID setbacks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The racing season for Chippewa Downs will continue after facing delays and setbacks due to COVID-19.

News

Sanford confirms up to 3% of staff out with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
President of Sanford Health Bismarck, Dr. Michael LeBeau, confirmed that at least 60 of his employees are out with COVID-19 or exposure to COVID-19, which is roughly 3% of their workforce.

Latest News

News

iSight uses drones to assess well pad remediation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Drone-technology is making it easier for oil companies to assess the land where well pad remediation is taking place.

News

CrossFit Minot offers developmental classes for kids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
CrossFit Minot on North Hill is offering kids classes for different ages to help in development and physical preparedness.

News

Family of Williston mother and children killed in Mexico file civil suit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
The families of the nine women and children, some with Williston ties, who were shot and killed while traveling in Mexico last November have filed a lawsuit against the group they say are responsible for the deaths.

News

Funding extending for Mandan’s small businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Mandan City Commissioners extended a program which provides funding for small, locally-owned businesses.

News

Burleigh County replaces retired K-9 team

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
With the unexpected retirement of one of their Police K-9's and handlers, the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department had fill roles to fill on the street.

News

The Fed’s lower interest rates could lead to inflation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The Federal Reserve concluded its two-day meeting Wednesday. One decision made was to keep interest rates where they are to help stimulate the economy during these trying times.