Advertisement

Pro’s Pointer #13

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If there's anything we've learned from Johnnie Candle in his two-plus decades of Pro's Pointers it's that he is big on being efficient in the boat.

The less time dealing with something means more time actually fishing. Here’s another great example in this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame: “I first started using protective rod sleeves just for that: to protect my favorite fishing rods. And it didn’t take long to realize that they help me by being an organizational tool by using a different color sleeve on a rod that I use for a different technique. It made it a lot quicker to pick my next fishing rod out but it was always an issue trying to figure out what to do with these while I was fishing until one day I just decided to stuff the sleeve inside of itself and hang it over the steering wheel. Now it’s out of the way and I don’t have to look for it when it comes time to put rods away and I definitely do not have to worry about it flying out of the boat when I’m moving from spot to spot. It really makes me wonder why didn’t I think of that sooner. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

Next week, Johnnie helps us with a technique to use smaller crankbaits in deeper water.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Unique Links: Hazen Golf Course

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Just off of highway 200 before you hit the town of Hazen sits the Hazen Golf Course

Sports

Missouri Valley Football Conference delays decision on 2020

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
According to a statement released Monday by the Missouri Valley Football Conference, they will delay deciding on their 2020 season at this time.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

NSIC delays start of fall season

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Monday, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Board of Directors unanimously supported a delay to the start of NSIC fall athletic competition.

Latest News

News

Prairie Grit holds adaptive tennis lessons in Minot

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
Adam Rice's mom Rhonda said she sees how playing sports helps adaptive athletes.

News

NDHSAA guidelines approved

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
This comes after last week’s decision to proceed with the fall season as planned.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

News

Ken Keller Court

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
Trinity High School in Dickinson did a very nice thing Thursday. The basketball court was named for Ken Keller.

News

Andrew Leingang: Football recruiting

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
An N.F.L. franchise quarterback went to Century High School, but Carson Wentz is not the most heavily recruited football player in Patriots history.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.