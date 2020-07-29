Pro’s Pointer #13

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If there's anything we've learned from Johnnie Candle in his two-plus decades of Pro's Pointers it's that he is big on being efficient in the boat.

The less time dealing with something means more time actually fishing. Here’s another great example in this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame: “I first started using protective rod sleeves just for that: to protect my favorite fishing rods. And it didn’t take long to realize that they help me by being an organizational tool by using a different color sleeve on a rod that I use for a different technique. It made it a lot quicker to pick my next fishing rod out but it was always an issue trying to figure out what to do with these while I was fishing until one day I just decided to stuff the sleeve inside of itself and hang it over the steering wheel. Now it’s out of the way and I don’t have to look for it when it comes time to put rods away and I definitely do not have to worry about it flying out of the boat when I’m moving from spot to spot. It really makes me wonder why didn’t I think of that sooner. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

Next week, Johnnie helps us with a technique to use smaller crankbaits in deeper water.

