New Town Public Schools to start year with distance learning

MINOT, N.D. – Tuesday night the New Town School District released their plan to reinstate schools on Aug. 19.

As school districts statewide continue to wrestle with return plans that best fit their community’s needs, leadership with New Town Public Schools said the believe they found the one that’s the right fit for them.

The district has more than 1,000 students to facilitate.

A survey of parents, health experts, and tribal consultants indicated most wanted distance learning at the beginning.

It also includes homework delivery and pickup services, though students will still have to study online.

During the first month they plan to monitor case numbers statewide and in Mountrail County, and discuss with families the path forward as they get into September.

“It’s the superintendent’s job to bring all that information to the board and then they make the decision as to whether or not we are ready to reopen campus. And whether or not we’re ready to reopen competitive seasons,” said Beth Zietz, incoming superintendent.

Zietz said their plan might be a little different from other districts.

She said a large part of that is due to the community make up.

“Our family make up and community make up is perhaps a little different than it is in other communities. And we have a number of adults who are higher risk due to underlying conditions,” said Zietz.

Zietz said the full health and safety plan will be out next week.

On Sept. 8 the New Town Public School Board will review the progress of their first few weeks in session.

