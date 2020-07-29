Minot firefighters add PPE to wardrobe in COVID-19 era

MINOT, N.D.- The pandemic has forced those in all walks of life to adapt, including our first responders.

Minot firefighters have quickly adapted to the changing times by wearing special suits when having to respond to certain calls.

Your News Leader headed to a local fire station to learn more about how these public servants are protecting the community and themselves.

In the wake of the pandemic, Minot firefighters have added new procedures to their list before responding to calls.

“We have had to drastically change our response procedures. One thing we have been doing is we now wear Tyvek suits with N95s. We can also wear SCBA’s, if the captain on that truck feels that its necessary,” said Devin Walter, Minot Fire Department Training Captain.

Senior Firefighter James Dockter showed us their gear.

"In every truck we have N95 masks, along with medical gloves and safety glasses as well," said Dockter.

Changes in protocols start all the way at the beginning, with the 911 call.

"Dispatch does, is they will give a pre-screening questionnaire. And so, you know, have they been in contact in anyone that's been positive for COVID. Are they showing any of symptoms of COVID. And then, they can help relay that to us over the radio," said Walter.

Upon returning to the station, crews fog the trucks to make sure they are clean for the next call.

Walter said their goal is to keep everyone safe.

"What we want to do is make sure we are protecting the citizens of Minot, not only from the sickness but also from us bringing it into their houses," said Walter.

Taking every precaution while protecting the community.

Walter said that while putting on the PPE adds another step it has not affected their response times.

