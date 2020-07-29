Advertisement

Minot firefighters add PPE to wardrobe in COVID-19 era

Minot firefighters add PPE to wardrobe in COVID-19 era
Minot firefighters add PPE to wardrobe in COVID-19 era(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D.- The pandemic has forced those in all walks of life to adapt, including our first responders.

Minot firefighters have quickly adapted to the changing times by wearing special suits when having to respond to certain calls.

Your News Leader headed to a local fire station to learn more about how these public servants are protecting the community and themselves.

In the wake of the pandemic, Minot firefighters have added new procedures to their list before responding to calls.

“We have had to drastically change our response procedures. One thing we have been doing is we now wear Tyvek suits with N95s. We can also wear SCBA’s, if the captain on that truck feels that its necessary,” said Devin Walter, Minot Fire Department Training Captain. 

Senior Firefighter James Dockter showed us their gear.

"In every truck we have N95 masks, along with medical gloves and safety glasses as well," said Dockter. 

Changes in protocols start all the way at the beginning, with the 911 call.

"Dispatch does, is they will give a pre-screening questionnaire. And so, you know, have they been in contact in anyone that's been positive for COVID. Are they showing any of symptoms of COVID. And then, they can help relay that to us over the radio," said Walter. 

Upon returning to the station, crews fog the trucks to make sure they are clean for the next call.

Walter said their goal is to keep everyone safe.

"What we want to do is make sure we are protecting the citizens of Minot, not only from the sickness but also from us bringing it into their houses," said Walter. 

Taking every precaution while protecting the community.

Walter said that while putting on the PPE adds another step it has not affected their response times.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Funding extending for Mandan’s small businesses

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Mandan City Commissioners extended a program which provides funding for small, locally-owned businesses.

News

Burleigh County replaces retired K-9 team

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
With the unexpected retirement of one of their Police K-9's and handlers, the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department had fill roles to fill on the street.

News

The Fed’s lower interest rates could lead to inflation

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The Federal Reserve concluded its two-day meeting Wednesday. One decision made was to keep interest rates where they are to help stimulate the economy during these trying times.

News

2020 Bismarck Marathon canceled

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The 2020 Bismarck Marathon has been canceled.

Latest News

News

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department investigating suspicious death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Deputies say the man was dead when they arrived.

News

Simple Lighthouse

Updated: 3 hours ago
Nina Loeks from Art from the Heart joins Wayne in her studio to help him start on a simple lighthouse painting and invite Hope to finish it on the next segment of Happy Little Painting.

News

On This Date: July 29

Updated: 3 hours ago
Time to look back at interesting and memorable thing that happened on July 29 over the years.

News

Getting Moving

Updated: 3 hours ago
Did you know that you can get some physical exercise right now while watching North Dakota today without missing a thing?

News

Faith Over Fear: Bismarck teacher battles brain tumor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Faith over fear.

News

Man accused of raping teen while she was under the influence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Mandan man was arrested Saturday after being accused of raping a teen at his residence while she was intoxicated.