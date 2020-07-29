Advertisement

Mandan man selling his unfinished project; an abandon missile silo

By Julie Martin
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man is putting a one-of-a-kind piece of Cold War history up for auction.

Leslie Volochenko purchased a what could be called a lasting monument of the nuclear arms race at auction.

Now, after eight years of upgrades and renovations, he’s ready to give this missile site a new life and a new owner.

In 2012 while searching for land, Volochenko stumbled upon this site.

“I was looking for dirt, and I thought I’d bid on this because I thought it would be nice to own a missile base,” said Volochenko.

His plan was to renovate and turn the underground bunker into a home.

Unfortunately, Volochenko was never able to finish the project.

“I just never got time. I had other properties and I had to take care of that stuff,” said Volochenko.

His retirement plan is now in someone else's future.

“I’ve gotten calls from California, Washington, from Oregon, from Texas, Arizona, people are interested,” said Dave Keller, a commercial real estate agent with Pifer’s Auction & Realty’s.

Volochenko hopes the next person can continue his dream.

“I would like to see it just keep on. I just hope it doesn’t get abandoned. Just get it back into working order,” said Volochenko.

Keller says others have imagined turning this place into a tech company or a doomsday bunker.

“I would bet that I won’t be in a situation to sell one of these again, there’s just not that many of them,” said Keller.

But it will always remain as a part of Volochenko’s and America’s Cold War history.

Volochenko has decided to wrap up this portion of his life and relocate to Texas.

The Missile Site will go to auction on Aug. 11 in Bismarck.

