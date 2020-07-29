Man accused of raping teen while she was under the influence

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man was arrested Saturday after being accused of raping a teen at his residence while she was intoxicated.

Mandan police say 36-year-old Thomas Weber was drinking and smoking marijuana with a group of minors at his home early Saturday morning.

Police say Weber went into a bedroom with a 15-year-old victim and held her down while he raped her.

The victim called 911 and ran to a nearby school where she met Mandan Police.

According to court documents, police found Weber at his home where he refused to talk to them without an attorney.

Weber is charged with two counts of sexual assault, gross sexual imposition and contributing to a deprivation of a minor.

His bond was set at $35,000.

