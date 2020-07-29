Advertisement

Funding extending for Mandan’s small businesses

Mandan
Mandan(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan City Commissioners extended a program which provides funding for small, locally-owned businesses.

The program is available to small businesses that have experienced a reduction in revenue from the impacts of COVID-19.

Businesses can receive up to $3,000 from the fund. However, applicants must supply a 1:2 match for the dollar amount they’re seeking. The funding must be applied to projects or strategies designed to help with the business’s innovation, adaptability and/or diversification.

“It’s very much looking forward. So, yes. It’s for those who have been negatively impacted by what’s happened to date. But, it’s not just a hand out. It’s a hand up. It’s an investment in something that makes you more resilient for the future,” said City of Mandan Business Development & Communications Director Ellen Huber.

The first round of funding is under review for the five businesses that have already applied. The new deadline for the second round of applications is Sept. 14.

For more information on eligibility, awards or how to send in the application, you can visit city of mandan.com.

