Flaring regulations dialing back

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Flaring regulations are going back in time. District courts rolled back the rules put in place in 2018 then placed a stay on rules put in place in 2016, leaving the industry to follow standards established in the ’80s until the issues are resolved.

A California judge repealed the 2018 flaring rules, which were then supposed to go back to the 2016 rules, but a Wyoming court placed a stay on those regulations. With regulations and other drilling laws constantly changing, there’s some confusion in the Bakken.

“We put rules in, we take rules out, we put litigation in, and we shake everything about, we turn everything around, and then we try to figure out where we are,” said Lynn Helms, Mineral Resources director.

While the industry awaits Wyoming’s ruling, they’re stuck abiding by standards that predate some modern practices.

“The Department of the Interior is trying to come out with a rule on waste prevention that makes sense, and yet the courts are striking down those rules and sending us back to 1980,” said Kari Cutting, ND Petroleum Council VP.

Environmental groups hope to see the 2016 rule stay in place because it should decrease flaring rates on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

“It was a victory for us. Something that we have worked very hard for. I am just thankful that everyone was so persistent and all of our groups never gave up,” said Lisa Deville, Fort Berthold protectors of water and earth rights. However, Helms says the ’16 rule may come at the cost of oil production. In May the flaring rate on the reservation was 18%, while the state average was 12%.

The Wyoming case is scheduled to have a briefing on September 9.

