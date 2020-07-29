Advertisement

Flaring regulations dialing back

(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Flaring regulations are going back in time. District courts rolled back the rules put in place in 2018 then placed a stay on rules put in place in 2016, leaving the industry to follow standards established in the ’80s until the issues are resolved.

A California judge repealed the 2018 flaring rules, which were then supposed to go back to the 2016 rules, but a Wyoming court placed a stay on those regulations. With regulations and other drilling laws constantly changing, there’s some confusion in the Bakken.

“We put rules in, we take rules out, we put litigation in, and we shake everything about, we turn everything around, and then we try to figure out where we are,” said Lynn Helms, Mineral Resources director.

While the industry awaits Wyoming’s ruling, they’re stuck abiding by standards that predate some modern practices.

“The Department of the Interior is trying to come out with a rule on waste prevention that makes sense, and yet the courts are striking down those rules and sending us back to 1980,” said Kari Cutting, ND Petroleum Council VP.

Environmental groups hope to see the 2016 rule stay in place because it should decrease flaring rates on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

“It was a victory for us. Something that we have worked very hard for. I am just thankful that everyone was so persistent and all of our groups never gave up,” said Lisa Deville, Fort Berthold protectors of water and earth rights. However, Helms says the ’16 rule may come at the cost of oil production. In May the flaring rate on the reservation was 18%, while the state average was 12%.

The Wyoming case is scheduled to have a briefing on September 9.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shiloh Christian School unveils reentry plan

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Shiloh Christian School is allowing parents and students to switch between online and distance learning whenever they choose throughout the year.

News

City of Bottineau schedules small water outage for Wednesday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Residents in a small area in the city of Bottineau will be without water for a short period of time on Wednesday.

News

The last COVID-19 free county in ND has its first two cases

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
COVID-19 case numbers for July 28 reveal a historic day for North Dakota in many ways.

News

City of Velva seeking public feedback on police

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The survey is being used as a way to monitor the work of the McHenry County Sheriff's Department.

Latest News

News

Flood protection work to prolong some road closures in Minot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Jonasson said the closure will be in place until August, and the flood wall will also be finished soon.

News

County by County, July 28, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
This week, we are bringing back our County by County segment for KMOT!

News

FAA funding for five ND Airports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded five airports in North Dakota funding through the Federal Aviation Administration.

News

New Sanford clinic offering treatments for balance patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Sanford Health has opened its new Downtown Rosser Clinic.

News

Meat prices dropping after spikes early in pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
After a turbulent few months for the meat market, wholesalers say production and prices are getting back to normal.

News

Community reacts to Video Magic’s decision to close shop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tommy McTague
Video Magic in Minot was in business for 38 years and will close its doors by the end of August.