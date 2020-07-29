Family of Williston mother and children killed in Mexico file civil suit

WILLISTON, N.D. - The families of the nine women and children, some with Williston ties, who were shot and killed while traveling in Mexico last November have filed a lawsuit against the group they say are responsible for the deaths.

The civil lawsuit states that Maria LeBaron and four of her children, all of Williston, were killed during an attack by the Juarez cartel. Christina Langford, Dawna Ray and two of her children were also killed.

Filed in U.S. District Court, the case claims the three women and their six children were victims of international terrorism, assault and battery, and wrongful death.

The suit seeks at least $75,000, and asks the court to triple whatever damages are deemed appropriate.

