Faith Over Fear: Bismarck teacher battles brain tumor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Faith over fear.

It’s become Beth Anderson’s motto, as she faces what should be the scariest days of her life.

Anderson waited three years to make this hike to Pikes Peak. Always a teacher, she made a video of the hike for her second grade students.

Her daughter lives in Colorado Springs, and in May – on their eighth visit – she finally convinced her family to tackle Pikes Peak.

“It took us eight times to get on that mountain,” said Anderson.

Anderson says there’s a reason they didn’t make it the first seven times.

“That’s another God wink,” she said.

Because this time, Anderson had a seizure.

“I wanted to take a selfie for my students. As I turned to flip the camera, my entire right side started to tremor,” explained Anderson.

Anderson considers that seizure, and that hike, a blessing. Had she hiked the mountain earlier, she may not have had that seizure. And that seizure is what led doctors to find a tumor on her brain.

“It is one inch wide by two inches long. It’s a big size,” said Anderson.

Anderson heads to Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida this week; doctors will determine if they can remove the tumor.

“There’s no cure,” Anderson said matter-of-factly.

With or without surgery, Anderson faces months of chemotherapy and radiation.

“I should be a mess, a puddle,” she said. “I don’t wish for cancer on anyone, but I wish this peace I have. And I know it’s because of my faith.”

Her motto: faith over fear. She’s spending time journaling.

"I hope this journal gets so big in the next couple of days I need to buy more journals."

She’s also praying, but not for herself.

“I love to pray for people,” she said with a smile. “I always wanted to be a missionary. Maybe this is it. Maybe I can be a missionary in my story and through my battle. "

A battle that Anderson is confident she’ll win.

“God’s just not done with me,” Anderson stated.

You can follow Anderson’s story on her Caring Bridge website: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/bethanderson-joshua19/journal/view/id/5f176ffb8cd8c07c558b4791?fbclid=IwAR2xbFY2wETkvtgC9xT1ayYNdXyVCgv5O9DRVk_nrCdR9UPwvCgzii5Ua2U

