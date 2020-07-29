CrossFit Minot offers developmental classes for kids

MINOT, N.D. - CrossFit Minot on North Hill is offering kids classes for different ages to help in development and physical preparedness.

Owner Jerad Aasen explained how lessons can change in each class.

“You make it more of a game for the real young ones. Teens are a lot more receptive to cues on body parts, so you can say ‘flatten your back,’ whereas for a kid you make it more of a game [by saying] ‘hey, make your big super hero chest,’” said Aasen.

You can find out more about the programs and schedules on https://cfminot.com/

