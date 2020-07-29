Chippewa Downs salvages racing season amid COVID setbacks

BELCOURT, N.D. - The racing season for Chippewa Downs will continue after facing delays and setbacks due to COVID-19.

Supporters were able to persuade the tribal council not to cancel what was left of the season by supplying COVID-19 protections for spectators.

Face masks will be required as well as social distancing, anyone under 16 will not be allowed to enter.

“We’re taking this very, very seriously. We have to comply and have to satisfy the tribe that we are making every effort to make this safe and we believe that we are doing that,” said Racing Manager Doug Demontigny.

The first race of the season will take place on Aug 8.

