Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department investigating suspicious death

By Julie Martin
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department say they’re investigating a suspicious death on Falconer Drive.

The Sheriff’s Department says around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday they were called to a home on Falconer Drive in South Bismarck for an unconscious man.

Deputies say the man was dead when they arrived.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, based on findings at the scene the death is suspicious.

Anyone who lives in the area of Falconer Drive who may have witnessed or heard anything between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 701-222-6651.

