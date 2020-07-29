Burleigh County replaces retired K-9 team

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the unexpected retirement of one of their Police K-9s and handlers, the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department had fill roles to fill on the street.

Sgt. Elliot Carvell and his K-9 Dexter retired as a team in March when Dex experienced unexpected medical complications.

That's when rookie Deputy Cloin Weigel stepped up to train as a handler.

This is Turbo, the newest member of the Sheriff’s Department. With the help of a generous donation, “This $15,737 to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department for Turbo and training two handlers,” said Dale Pahlke, President and CEO of Dakota Community Bank.

A new team at the Sheriff’s Office was formed.

“It was a pretty quick bond, we bonded almost Immediately, " said Weigel.

Along with routine drug searches, Turbo is trained for a variety of situations.

“We’ve tracked for a stabbing suspect, we tracked for a missing children elderly people,” said Deputy Weigel.

He will join two other K-9 teams at the Department.

“Profi and Turbo will be assigned to the patrol section and Lt. Olsen and his dog Echo are assigned to the detention division,” said Sheriff Kelly Leben.

As for Dexter, after four years at the Department, he has retired at home with his handler.

“Once the decision was made, the department allowed me to adopt the dog, and I’m grateful for that,” said Sgt Carvell.

He now spends his time with a new partner in crime fighting.

Retiring the old, for the new. K-9 Profi’s handler left the department in the past couple of months, he was reassigned to Deputy Joe Citta, who was also trained as a new handler.

