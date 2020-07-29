Advertisement

Bismarck Commission approves preliminary budget plan


(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck's first draft of the preliminary budget included major property tax hikes. Staff were sent back to figure how to spread out these increases and presented an update to commissioners.

The finance department came back with five possible options. Each one is a slightly different version of how to break up the more than nineteen mill, or 30-percent, increase.

“I also have 72,000 people that are my bosses that I can’t consciously go to sleep at night and spend $200 of their money on a $270,000 house, or even if it’s half of that,” said Greg Zenker, commissioner.

The Commission plans to implement a nearly 10 mill increase in 2021 and another 9.5 mill increase in 2022. That amounts to about $100 per year increase on a $200,000 home.

