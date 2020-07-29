Advertisement

ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

ACC limits football schedule to 11 games; Notre Dame will play 10 ACC foes and be eligible for the conference title game.
ACC limits football schedule to 11 games; Notre Dame will play 10 ACC foes and be eligible for the conference title game.(Source: AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Notre Dame will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season as part of a plan to play 10 league games and start the week of Sept. 7, alterations brought on by the pandemic.

The ACC’s university presidents approved a plan Wednesday for an 11-game schedule, including one nonconference game, and for pushing back the league championship game from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19.

Notre Dame will play in a football conference for the first time in the 133-year history of the proudly independent program — if the season is played. The COVID-19 pandemic is threatening to wipe out the fall season, but the biggest conferences are taking steps to try to mitigate potential disruptions to keep football on the slate.

Notre Dame’s 10-game ACC schedule includes Clemson at home. The school and the league agreed to equally share TV revenue – including the Fighting Irish’s deal with NBC as an independent – among the 15 schools.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Funding extending for Mandan’s small businesses

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Mandan City Commissioners extended a program which provides funding for small, locally-owned businesses.

News

Burleigh County replaces retired K-9 team

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
With the unexpected retirement of one of their Police K-9's and handlers, the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department had fill roles to fill on the street.

National

Census head wasn’t told about Trump district drawing order

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham testified that he wasn’t informed ahead of time about President Donald Trump’s order seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the process of redrawing congressional districts.

News

The Fed’s lower interest rates could lead to inflation

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The Federal Reserve concluded its two-day meeting Wednesday. One decision made was to keep interest rates where they are to help stimulate the economy during these trying times.

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

Latest News

News

2020 Bismarck Marathon canceled

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The 2020 Bismarck Marathon has been canceled.

News

Minot firefighters add PPE to wardrobe in COVID-19 era

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The pandemic has forced those in all walks of life to adapt, including our first responders.

National Politics

US death toll from COVID tops 150,000 as virus aid talks continue

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Trump signaled his interest in preventing an eviction crisis as a federal moratorium expires Friday on millions of apartment units. But he and his top emissary to Congress portrayed an otherwise dismal outlook.

National Politics

Civil rights icon Lewis lauded as warrior at Georgia capitol

Updated: 46 minutes ago
He spent more than three decades in Congress, and his district included most of Atlanta. Wednesday's service is part of a series of public remembrances for Lewis that began over the weekend.

National

Outrage after NYPD hustles protester into unmarked van

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
The New York Police Department’s use of plainclothes officers and an unmarked minivan to haul away a vandalism suspect during a protest Tuesday created confusion and drew outrage from people who compared it to covert tactics used recently by federal agents in Portland, Oregon.