Tuesday: 157 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Test Results(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 20s from McKenzie County with no underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County – 2
  • Barnes County - 1
  • Benson County – 4
  • Bottineau County - 1
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 51
  • Cass County – 26
  • Dickey County – 1
  • Eddy County - 1
  • Foster County – 1
  • Grand Forks County – 4
  • Griggs County – 5
  • Logan County - 1
  • McIntosh County - 1
  • McKenzie County – 1
  • McLean County - 3
  • Mercer County – 1
  • Morton County – 11
  • Mountrail County – 1
  • Nelson County - 3
  • Pembina County – 1
  • Ramsey County - 1
  • Richland County – 2
  • Rolette County – 2
  • Sioux County - 3
  • Stark County – 12
  • Traill County - 3
  • Ward County – 7
  • Wells County - 1
  • Williams County - 5

BY THE NUMBERS

297,512 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,310 total tests from yesterday)

150,046 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,680 unique individuals from yesterday)

143,905 – Total Negative (+1,525 unique individuals from yesterday)

6,141 – Total Positive (+157 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was discovered that a previously reported case from Cass County was from out of state and a case from Walsh County was a duplicate.

3.6% – Daily Positivity Rate**

343 – Total Hospitalized (+6 individual from yesterday)

35 – Currently Hospitalized (-8 individuals from yesterday)

4,957 – Total Recovered (+128 individuals from yesterday)

100 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

