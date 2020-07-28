The last COVID-19 free county in ND has its first two cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It's been more than four months since Gov. Doug Burgum issued a state of emergency in response to COVID-19. And although cases in the state seemed fairly stagnant at first, they've been spiking for the past two weeks.

COVID-19 case numbers for July 28 reveal a historic day for North Dakota in many ways. The state's youngest coronavirus death, a woman in her twenties from McKenzie County, has now brought the state's total number of deaths to 100. And a county that has yet to have a single positive case, now has their first two cases.

Adams County had been previously untouched by the COVID-19 virus.

“We were the last to hold out, so I think it’s always a little bit eye opening and somewhat frightening,” said Adams County’s Public Health nurse Tara Bieber.

She said she’s spent Tuesday picking up the phone to give businesses guidance on their policies amidst the pandemic.

“We have been without cases this far. So I think it’s making a lot of people take a step back, make sure they’re doing everything that should be done,” said Bieber.

Local public health leaders, like Bieber, will need to continue to step up during the pandemic.

“There is no reason at this point to make some change for the entire state. We want to be more targeted at working, again, at the local level,” said Gov. Burgum.

With the state broken up into eight regions, state health leaders say each region could have larger a voice when asking for COVID-19 tests.

Adams County health officials said they’ll be holding a COVID-19 testing event in Hettinger on Monday, August 3 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time.

