Shiloh Christian School unveils reentry plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Schools across the state are putting together reentry plans, many of them tailored for their particular needs.

Shiloh Christian School is allowing parents and students to switch between online and distance learning whenever they choose throughout the year.

Principal Ian Grande said students will have the opportunity to seamlessly navigate between in-person learning, distance-learning and customizable hybrid options.

He said such a plan gives parents the opportunity to tailor re-entry specifically for their children.

“It was very clear that our families wanted to get back to in-person learning, our staff does as well. Whether we’re a private school or a public school we want to make sure that we believe in-person education is the best, but we also want to make sure that we’re flexible for the families where online learning is going to be the best,” said Grande.

Grande said because of smaller class sizes, masks won't be required.

However, there will be a limited number of students in the lunchroom at one time.

Shiloh’s school year begins on Aug. 20.

