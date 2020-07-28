Advertisement

Shiloh Christian School unveils reentry plan

Classroom
Classroom(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Schools across the state are putting together reentry plans, many of them tailored for their particular needs.

Shiloh Christian School is allowing parents and students to switch between online and distance learning whenever they choose throughout the year.  

Principal Ian Grande said students will have the opportunity to seamlessly navigate between in-person learning, distance-learning and customizable hybrid options.

He said such a plan gives parents the opportunity to tailor re-entry specifically for their children. 

“It was very clear that our families wanted to get back to in-person learning, our staff does as well. Whether we’re a private school or a public school we want to make sure that we believe in-person education is the best, but we also want to make sure that we’re flexible for the families where online learning is going to be the best,” said Grande.

Grande said because of smaller class sizes, masks won't be required.

However, there will be a limited number of students in the lunchroom at one time.

Shiloh’s school year begins on Aug. 20.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Bottineau schedules small water outage for Wednesday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Residents in a small area in the city of Bottineau will be without water for a short period of time on Wednesday.

News

The last COVID-19 free county in ND has its first two cases

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
COVID-19 case numbers for July 28 reveal a historic day for North Dakota in many ways.

News

City of Velva seeking public feedback on police

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The survey is being used as a way to monitor the work of the McHenry County Sheriff's Department.

News

Flood protection work to prolong some road closures in Minot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Jonasson said the closure will be in place until August, and the flood wall will also be finished soon.

Latest News

News

County by County, July 28, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
This week, we are bringing back our County by County segment for KMOT!

News

FAA funding for five ND Airports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded five airports in North Dakota funding through the Federal Aviation Administration.

News

New Sanford clinic offering treatments for balance patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Sanford Health has opened its new Downtown Rosser Clinic.

News

Meat prices dropping after spikes early in pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
After a turbulent few months for the meat market, wholesalers say production and prices are getting back to normal.

News

Community reacts to Video Magic’s decision to close shop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tommy McTague
Video Magic in Minot was in business for 38 years and will close its doors by the end of August.

News

Mental Health Crisis

Updated: 5 hours ago
It’s a statistic no one wants to hear, but North Dakota’s suicide rates are increasing faster than any other state in the country and that was before the pandemic hit.