Advertisement

New Sanford clinic offering treatments for balance patients

Downtown Rosser Clinic
Downtown Rosser Clinic(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health has opened its new Downtown Rosser Clinic. Doctors say the added space has allowed them to delve deeper into their practices and provide better care.

The multispecialty clinic offers audiology, allergy and ear, nose and throat services and treatment. By combining the practices in one fluid space, doctors say it helps them work together to solve patients’ problems.

Brady Ness is one of the doctors who made the shift to Sanford's new clinic.

“It’s given us all a little more space to work with, newer technologies. We’re able to serve our patients better with our current setting,” said Ness, Sanford audiologist.

The facility offers five additional exam rooms, an in-clinic procedure room, bay areas for allergy treatment, more testing space and waiting areas for monitoring patients after injections. 

"Previous, we were all under the same roof. But, we were in our separate silos. Here, we're all together, and we can work more collaboratively with the patient-- making it more convenient for the patient. And, it's more comfortable for the patient," said Sanford Executive Director of Surgical Services Jackie Farland.

The new clinic comes with new equipment and technology to treat patients with balance issues like dizziness and vertigo.

"In 23 years of doing this, that's probably the most exciting thing that I've been a part of is bringing in this balance clinic to a population that hasn't had that," Ness said.

On top of the added services, administration says the extra space has allowed them to see more patients in the clinic at once.

The new clinic is located inside the University of North Dakota Building on the corner of North 7th Street and Rosser Avenue.  

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

County by County, July 28, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
This week, we are bringing back our County by County segment for KMOT!

News

FAA funding for five ND Airports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded five airports in North Dakota funding through the Federal Aviation Administration.

News

Meat prices dropping after spikes early in pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
After a turbulent few months for the meat market, wholesalers say production and prices are getting back to normal.

News

Community reacts to Video Magic’s decision to close shop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tommy McTague
Video Magic in Minot was in business for 38 years and will close its doors by the end of August.

Latest News

News

Mental Health Crisis

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s a statistic no one wants to hear, but North Dakota’s suicide rates are increasing faster than any other state in the country and that was before the pandemic hit.

News

Oklahoma Style Onion Burger

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chef Chris Warner from Touchmark on West Century walks us through making an Oklahoma style onion burger.

News

#TravelTuesday: Maah Daah Hey Trail

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s known as one of the best kept secrets in North Dakota, a portal to seeing the Badlands in a new, rugged and beautiful way, the Maah Daah Hey Trail is a pretty big deal.

News

Focus on Fabrics

Updated: 3 hours ago
When we go clothes shopping the first thing we look for and think about is, “how will this look on me?”

News

HUD approves reallocation of $6 million in resilience funds for Minot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Housing and Urban Development has granted Minot's request to reallocate funds from the proposed gathering space to another project.

News

Airman arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Grand Forks AFB

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
An airman is accused of illegally buying the gun that led to the death of two other airmen in June at the Grand Forks Air Force Base.Daesha Renea Heard, 21, was charged with unlawful purchase/transfer of a firearm and false statements, according to court documents.