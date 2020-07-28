New Sanford clinic offering treatments for balance patients

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health has opened its new Downtown Rosser Clinic. Doctors say the added space has allowed them to delve deeper into their practices and provide better care.

The multispecialty clinic offers audiology, allergy and ear, nose and throat services and treatment. By combining the practices in one fluid space, doctors say it helps them work together to solve patients’ problems.

Brady Ness is one of the doctors who made the shift to Sanford's new clinic.

“It’s given us all a little more space to work with, newer technologies. We’re able to serve our patients better with our current setting,” said Ness, Sanford audiologist.

The facility offers five additional exam rooms, an in-clinic procedure room, bay areas for allergy treatment, more testing space and waiting areas for monitoring patients after injections.

"Previous, we were all under the same roof. But, we were in our separate silos. Here, we're all together, and we can work more collaboratively with the patient-- making it more convenient for the patient. And, it's more comfortable for the patient," said Sanford Executive Director of Surgical Services Jackie Farland.

The new clinic comes with new equipment and technology to treat patients with balance issues like dizziness and vertigo.

"In 23 years of doing this, that's probably the most exciting thing that I've been a part of is bringing in this balance clinic to a population that hasn't had that," Ness said.

On top of the added services, administration says the extra space has allowed them to see more patients in the clinic at once.

The new clinic is located inside the University of North Dakota Building on the corner of North 7th Street and Rosser Avenue.

