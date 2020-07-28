Mental Health Crisis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a statistic no one wants to hear, but North Dakota’s suicide rates are increasing faster than any other state in the country and that was before the pandemic hit.

Now, many of us are struggling with that as well as other challenges. Alison Traynor is the Assistant Director of Summit Counseling Services and she joins us to help us put a finger on why North Dakota has consistently ranked so high in suicide rates.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.