Meat prices dropping after spikes early in pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a turbulent few months for the meat market, wholesalers say production and prices are getting back to normal. Meaning you might see beef, pork and poultry drop in price at the grocery store.

Wholesalers say prices are near where they were at this time last year. This comes after prices spiked in May.

Major meat packers are back open. Thanks to a backlog in cattle, pigs and other animals-- supply has finally stabilized.

“In all the years I was in business, it was higher than I’d ever seen it. There were only a few plants operating and that was the reason. So, when the rest of them came back online, it brought the prices down,” said Owner and CEO of M&W Meet Packers Incorporated Steve Moore.

Moore says demand now matches the supply which should help prices decline for consumers.

