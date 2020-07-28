Advertisement

Meat prices dropping after spikes early in pandemic

Meat
Meat(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a turbulent few months for the meat market, wholesalers say production and prices are getting back to normal. Meaning you might see beef, pork and poultry drop in price at the grocery store.

Wholesalers say prices are near where they were at this time last year. This comes after prices spiked in May.

Major meat packers are back open. Thanks to a backlog in cattle, pigs and other animals-- supply has finally stabilized.

“In all the years I was in business, it was higher than I’d ever seen it. There were only a few plants operating and that was the reason. So, when the rest of them came back online, it brought the prices down,” said Owner and CEO of M&W Meet Packers Incorporated Steve Moore.

Moore says demand now matches the supply which should help prices decline for consumers.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

County by County, July 28, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
This week, we are bringing back our County by County segment for KMOT!

News

FAA funding for five ND Airports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded five airports in North Dakota funding through the Federal Aviation Administration.

News

New Sanford clinic offering treatments for balance patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Sanford Health has opened its new Downtown Rosser Clinic.

News

Community reacts to Video Magic’s decision to close shop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tommy McTague
Video Magic in Minot was in business for 38 years and will close its doors by the end of August.

Latest News

News

Mental Health Crisis

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s a statistic no one wants to hear, but North Dakota’s suicide rates are increasing faster than any other state in the country and that was before the pandemic hit.

News

Oklahoma Style Onion Burger

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chef Chris Warner from Touchmark on West Century walks us through making an Oklahoma style onion burger.

News

#TravelTuesday: Maah Daah Hey Trail

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s known as one of the best kept secrets in North Dakota, a portal to seeing the Badlands in a new, rugged and beautiful way, the Maah Daah Hey Trail is a pretty big deal.

News

Focus on Fabrics

Updated: 3 hours ago
When we go clothes shopping the first thing we look for and think about is, “how will this look on me?”

News

HUD approves reallocation of $6 million in resilience funds for Minot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Housing and Urban Development has granted Minot's request to reallocate funds from the proposed gathering space to another project.

News

Airman arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Grand Forks AFB

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
An airman is accused of illegally buying the gun that led to the death of two other airmen in June at the Grand Forks Air Force Base.Daesha Renea Heard, 21, was charged with unlawful purchase/transfer of a firearm and false statements, according to court documents.