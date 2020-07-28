Advertisement

HUD approves reallocation of $6 million in resilience funds for Minot

By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 28, 2020
MINOT,N.D. - Housing and Urban Development has granted Minot's request to reallocate funds from the proposed gathering space to another project. 

HUD awarded the city $6 million for the space as a part of the National Disaster Resilience funding. 

In April, the Minot City Council voted to appeal HUD to use the funds other projects after the city could not find a site that fit the regulations of the HUD agreement.

They proposed that $4 million to the relocation of Minot's City Hall, and $2 million go towards to the Center for Technical Education.

All $74.3 million of the National Disaster Resilience funds must be spent by Sept. 30, 2022.

